Canada's Andreescu, Shapovalov both ousted from second round of Wimbledon

LONDON -

Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov were both eliminated from Wimbledon after suffering second -round losses at the All England Tennis Club on Thursday.

Andreescu, of Missisauga, Ont., dropped a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) decision to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, while Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., fell 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) to American Brandon Nakashima on Thursday.

Rybakina fired four aces to Andreescu's two, and converted on three of four break points.

Rybakina also won 80 per cent of her first-serve points, while Andreescu won 65 per cent of hers.

The 23-year-old Rybakina, seeded 17th in the women's draw, will next meet China's Qinwen Zheng, 19, in the tournament's third round.

Andreescu, 22, advanced to the second round at the All England Tennis Club for the first time in her career after breezing past American Emina Bektas 6-1, 6-3 in Tuesday's opener.

Shapovalov, seeded 17th in the men's draw, committed eight double faults in his loss to Nakashima.

Nakashima will face Daniel Galan of Colombia in the next round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022