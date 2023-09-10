Canada defeats U.S. in overtime to claim bronze, first-ever medal at FIBA World Cup
Dillon Brooks had 39 points in leading Canada to its first-ever medal at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup with a 127-118 overtime win over the U.S. in the bronze-medal game on Sunday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, six rebounds and a game-high 12 assists for Canada. RJ Barrett added 23 points and seven rebounds.
Anthony Edwards led the way for the Americans with 24 points, with Austin Reaves adding 23.
The win puts a wrap on a historic run through the tournament for the 15th-ranked Canadians. Canada made it to the second round of the tournament for the first time since 1998 and placed first in the group phase for the first-time ever.
Canada's win over top-ranked defending champion Spain in the second round earned its qualification for the Paris 2024 Games, ending an Olympic drought dating back to 2000. It was also the first time since 1994 that Canada advanced to the quarterfinals.
The Canadians' semifinal loss to Serbia on Friday was their first-ever appearance in the final four.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023.
