Canada calls up Zachary Brault-Guillard for World Cup qualifier in El Salvador

CF Montreal's Zachary Brault-Guillard, left, challenges Houston Dynamo's Memo Rodriguez in Montreal, on Nov. 3, 2021. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS) CF Montreal's Zachary Brault-Guillard, left, challenges Houston Dynamo's Memo Rodriguez in Montreal, on Nov. 3, 2021. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE SPORTS NEWS