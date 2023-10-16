Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris has full movement after on-field neck injury, coach says
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott expressed relief in saying initial tests indicate Damien Harris is trending in a positive direction after a neck injury led to the running back being transported by ambulance to the hospital on Sunday night.
"It's my understanding he has full movement," McDermott said following a 14-9 win over the New York Giants. "Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that."
McDermott also said quarterback Josh Allen was examined for an injury to his throwing shoulder, with tests revealing no damage.
Harris flashed a thumbs up sign with his left hand as he was being loaded into the ambulance after being hurt in the second quarter. He lay still on his back on the turf for several minutes after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard gain up the middle to convert a third-and-1 situation.
Harris' helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder. The game was delayed for about five minutes while players from both teams gathered around him on the field.
Bills trainers and medical staff rushed from the sideline to attend to Harris before a hushed sold-out crowd at Highmark Stadium. Bills players watched with concerned looks on their faces with lingering memories of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's near-death experience in January after making what appeared to be a routine tackle.
Hamlin, however, required CPR in needing to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Harris did not require CPR and was loaded on a board and immobilized.
A cheer went up when Harris raised his thumb before being loaded into the ambulance.
The 26-year-old Harris is a fifth-year player who spent his first four seasons with New England before signing with the Bills in free agency this offseason.
