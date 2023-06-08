Budweiser brewer renews with FIFA to 2026 despite World Cup stadium beer ban in Qatar

FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets the media at the FIFA World Cup closing press conference in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.. An advertising regulator says FIFA made false claims about last year's World Cup in Qatar being carbon neutral. The Swiss Commission for Fairness says FIFA was “not able to provide proof that the claims were accurate.” (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets the media at the FIFA World Cup closing press conference in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.. An advertising regulator says FIFA made false claims about last year's World Cup in Qatar being carbon neutral. The Swiss Commission for Fairness says FIFA was “not able to provide proof that the claims were accurate.” (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS