Brazilian legend Pele's health improves, but remains in hospital
Brazil supporters cheer in the stands above a banner with pictures of soccer legend Pele, while waiting for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
RIO DE JANEIRO -
Brazilian soccer great Pele is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.
Pele has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don't know when he will be discharged from hospital.
He is "conscious and has stable vital signs," a statement from the hospital said.
Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.