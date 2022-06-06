Blatter, Platini finally going to court in FIFA fraud trial

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter in a car in front of the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Zurich, Switzerland, on Aug. 9, 2021. (Walter Bieri / Keystone via AP) Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter in a car in front of the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Zurich, Switzerland, on Aug. 9, 2021. (Walter Bieri / Keystone via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS