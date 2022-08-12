Barcelona sells more assets as it hopes to register players

Barcelona players celebrate after winning the Joan Gamper trophy match against Pumas Unam at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, on Aug. 7, 2022. (Joan Monfort / AP) Barcelona players celebrate after winning the Joan Gamper trophy match against Pumas Unam at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, on Aug. 7, 2022. (Joan Monfort / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS