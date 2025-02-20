ADVERTISEMENT

‘They’re going to win’: Hockey legend Paul Henderson picks Canada in 4 Nations final

By Samantha Pope

Updated

Published

Canadian hockey legend Paul Henderson talks about the electricity in the air that Canadian players will experience during the 4 Nations Face-Off final.


















