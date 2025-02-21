ADVERTISEMENT

Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Watch the moment singer Chantal Kreviazuk changed a lyric in 'O Canada' as a response to U.S. President Trump's 51st state comments at the Four Nations final.


















