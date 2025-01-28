ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal says contract with Neymar has been terminated by mutual consent

By The Associated Press

Published

Al Hilal's Neymar shoots the ball during warm up for the AFC Champions League soccer match against Iran's Nassaji at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.