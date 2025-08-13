ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

NBA approves sale of Boston Celtics to private equity mogul Bill Chisholm for record US$6.1 billion

By The Associated Press

Published

Lucky the Leprechaun, the Boston Celtics team logo, peers out from in between Celtics championship banners hanging in their new basketball team practice facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)


















Politics
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.