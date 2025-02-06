ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins to Miami Heat, AP source says

By The Associated Press

Published

Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts to being fouled after a basket against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.