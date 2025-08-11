ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Happy move for Cristiano Ronaldo as Georgina Rodríguez announces their engagement

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Ronaldo posted a photo Sunday on Twitter of him with the baby's mother, Georgina Rodriguez, and his oldest son in a hospital in Madrid. (@Cristiano/Twitter)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.