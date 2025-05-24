ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Mitchell make All-NBA 1st team

By The Associated Press

Published

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.