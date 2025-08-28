Sports

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after training crash

By CNN

Published

Froome is a four-time winner of the Tour de France. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.