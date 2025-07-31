ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

F1 champion Max Verstappen says he’s staying with Red Bull team for 2026

By The Associated Press

Published

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands walks in the paddock ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod near Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Boglarka Bodnar/MTI via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.