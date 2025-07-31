Sports

ESPN cuts ties with Shannon Sharpe following settlement of sexual assault lawsuit, AP source says

By The Associated Press

Published

Former NFL football player and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe poses at a special screening of the Netflix documentary film "The Redeem Team," Sept. 22, 2022, at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.