ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Crosby stars, Marner scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 4-3 in OT to open 4 Nations

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada forward Mitch Marner (16) celebrates his game winning goal over Sweden with teammates, from left to right, Nathan MacKinnon (29), Sidney Crosby (87), Josh Morrissey (44) and Cale Makar (8) during overtime 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.