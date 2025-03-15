ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Cricket Canada consults experts after CEO charged with theft and fraud

By The Canadian Press

Published

The logo for Cricket Canada is shown in an undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cricket Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.