ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian company scrambles to keep up with ‘Torpedo Bat’ mania

By John Vennavally-Rao

Updated

Published

Thanks to the New York Yankees’ success using a newly designed ‘torpedo bat,’ a Quebec bat manufacturer has been getting inundated with requests.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.