ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada introduces roster to defend women’s world hockey championship gold

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin, front, looks to pass while defended by United States forward Taylor Heise during the first period in the final at the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championships in Utica, N.Y., Sunday, April 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Adrian Kraus


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.