Sports

Canada calls in forward Nyah Rose as injury replacement for Evelyne Viens

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Nyah Rose, left, and Spain's Sandra Villafane fight for the ball during a U-20 Women's World Cup round of sixteen soccer match in Cali, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)


















