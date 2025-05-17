ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Auston Matthews breaks through, Maple Leafs beat Panthers 2-0 to force Game 7

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Steven Lorentz (18) goes for the puck against Florida Panthers centre Anton Lundell (15) during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.