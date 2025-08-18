ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Alcaraz wins the Cincinnati Open after Sinner retires in the first set because of illness

By The Associated Press

Published

Carlos Alcaraz is seen in this image.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.