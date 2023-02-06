AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MORE SPORTS NEWS