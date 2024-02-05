After public anger over Messi's absence in Hong Kong game, organizer withdraws application for funds

Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
The organizer of a soccer match featuring Inter Miami in Hong Kong was dealing with backlash from both angry fans and the government after widespread disappointment that Lionel Messi didn't play in the game.
The much-hyped exhibition match on Sunday ended with fans booing Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and demanding refunds as Messi stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes in the game against a local team due to a hamstring strain.
Organizers said Monday they had only been informed during halftime that Lionel Messi would not be playing and that they would withdraw an application for funding from the city government for staging the match.
The fans' reaction was a setback for Hong Kong officials who sought to boost the city's image as a hub for mega events amid a slow economic recovery and Beijing's crackdown on dissidents.
Michel Lamuniere, chairman of organizer Tatler Asia, said in a news conference on Monday evening that its contract with Inter Miami required Messi and some other football stars in the team to play unless they were injured.
Lamuniere said Messi was named as a substitute in the list of footballers available to come off the bench, but the club's management later told the organizer that Messi was not fit to play due to an injury. Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez also did not play in the game.
Lamuniere said his team had spent the second half of the match urging the club's leadership to ask Messi to address the fans but “to no avail.”
“Tatler Asia deeply regrets the disappointing ending to what was an exciting occasion,” he said.
Lamuniere did not apologize for the debacle or mention any refund arrangements in the brief news conference, which had no question-and-answer session for reporters.
Tickets for the game cost up to 4,880 Hong Kong dollars (US$624) each, and the government had previously approved an application from the organizers for 16 million Hong Kong dollars (US$2 million) in funding. That money had yet to be paid out and the request will now be withdrawn.
In a press briefing earlier Monday, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung said the government's funding agreement with Tatler Asia required Messi to play for at least 45 minutes, unless there were safety or health concerns.
When the government noticed the second half did not feature Messi, it tried to follow up with the organizer but was told Messi could not play due to an injury, Yeung said.
“We therefore immediately request them to explore other remedies such as Messi appearing in the field to interact with his fans and receiving the trophy. Unfortunately, as you all see, these did not work out,” he said.
Inter Miami will conclude its Asian tour in Japan on Wednesday when it plays Vissel Kobe.
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is thinking about dismissing the country's top military officer as part of a broader leadership shakeup, a possibility that has shocked the nation fighting a war to end Russia's invasion and also worried Ukraine's Western allies.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
There is a boom in mining claims in Quebec as prospectors anticipate explosive demand for minerals used in electric batteries.
Police in London, Ont., will be providing an update Monday afternoon on the charges of sexual assault laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased following the latest airstrikes on the Palestinian territory, where the Israeli military is working to root out the leaders of Hamas and to destroy the militant group that attacked southern Israel almost four months ago.
While sentencing a North Carolina man to prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, a Republican-appointed judge issued a stark warning: Efforts to portray the mob of Donald Trump's supporters as heroes and play down the violence that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, pose a serious threat to the nation.
Militants armed with rockets, guns and grenades attacked a police station in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's northwest before dawn on Monday, killing 10 officers before fleeing, authorities said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkiye soon, the Turkish foreign minister said late Sunday. It would be Putin's first trip to a NATO country since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
A far-right minister in Israel's government has criticized U.S. President Joe Biden and said that having Donald Trump in power would allow more freedom to fight Hamas. The comments sparked outrage among other Israeli officials on Sunday and highlighted the sensitivity of relations as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region again this week.
An American porn actor who has advocated for Palestinians online during Israel's war on Hamas travelled to Iran and visited the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, which was abandoned after the 1979 hostage crisis.
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is trying to make inroads with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, hoping to forestall the tensions and angst that marked the party's last time in power.
As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, the latter's foreign minister says he'll be 'more than happy' if they can win the war this year.
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has broken the world record for the most cumulative time spent in space, Russia's space agency Roscosmos reported Sunday.
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
With Apple's hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset hitting store shelves Friday, you're probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of 'spatial computing.'
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for 'Midnights,' breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Boeing reported another problem with fuselages on its 737 jets that might delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft in the latest quality gaff to plague the manufacturer.
Canadian companies are making uneven progress on efforts to make workplaces more inclusive and equitable for Black workers, according to a survey from KPMG in Canada.
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique 'Doggie Date' program to help.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Police in London, Ont., will be providing an update Monday afternoon on the charges of sexual assault laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.