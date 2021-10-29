A World Series short on drama so far shifts scene to Atlanta

Fans cheer for Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during the ninth inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series, on Oct. 27, 2021. (David J. Phillip / AP) Fans cheer for Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during the ninth inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series, on Oct. 27, 2021. (David J. Phillip / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS