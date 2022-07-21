Why doesn’t Jupiter have the biggest ring system?
Why doesn’t Jupiter have the biggest ring system?
Three out of the four biggest planets in our solar system have a ring orbiting around them, with Saturn’s stunning, massive disc being the most well-known example.
But if rings are common around larger planets, why doesn’t Jupiter have an impressive ring to rival Saturn’s?
The answer, according to a new study delving into this question, is that Jupiter’s moons would tear apart a large ring system before it even developed.
“It’s long bothered me why Jupiter doesn’t have even more amazing rings that would put Saturn’s to shame,” Stephen Kane, an astrophysicist with the University of California, Riverside, said in a press release. “If Jupiter did have them, they’d appear even brighter to us, because the planet is so much closer than Saturn.”
Planetary rings are made up of a swirling collection of pieces of rock, ice and dust. They can feed the formation of moons, or moons can feed more material into the ring systems, with these dynamics depending on a careful balance of orbital configurations.
The four largest planets in our solar system — Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus — actually do all have rings, but Jupiter and Neptune’s are so faint that they weren’t discovered for years. Jupiter’s thin ring of dust was only spotted in 1979.
“We didn’t know these ephemeral rings existed until the Voyager spacecraft went past because we couldn’t see them,” Kane said.
Invisible in almost all photos we have of Jupiter, its rings are mostly just a suggestion, showing up as a faint line only when viewed from behind Jupiter and lit by the Sun. But considering Jupiter’s majestic size, why not bigger rings?
Kane, along with graduate student Zhexing Lin, sought to answer that question through computer modelling that looked at Jupiter’s lifespan, its orbit and the orbit of its moons.
What they found, described in a paper available online ahead of publication in the Planetary Science Journal, was that Jupiter’s largest moons were responsible for disrupting the formation of any significant rings.
Jupiter actually has 79 moons, while Saturn has 82. But four of Jupiter’s moons — Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto — make up 99.997 per cent of all of the mass orbiting Jupiter.
They are so massive that the astronomer Galileo Galilei was able to spot them in the early 1600s. They were the first moons to be identified outside of our own.
While some of Saturn’s smaller moons exist within its ring, providing it with new material and also “shepherding” it around the planet, Jupiter’s four Galilean moons discourage ring formation through their sheer mass as well as the distances they are to each other and to Jupiter.
“We found that the Galilean moons of Jupiter, one of which is the largest moon in our solar system, would very quickly destroy any large rings that might form,” Kane said.
Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, which is similar in size to Jupiter’s Galilean moons, orbits closer to Saturn than the ring does, and only affects it slightly.
“Titan is relatively far from the main ring structure, but its presence does result in a ringlet within the inner C ring through the effect of orbital resonance,” the study noted.
Meanwhile, the moon Io orbits Jupiter at the same distance from Jupiter as Saturn’s ring from Saturn.
The orbital configuration of Io, Europa and Ganymede indicate that Jupiter’s moons may have closed in on the planet either during their formation or shortly afterward, a time period in which their gravity may have halted the formation of a massive ring in its tracks, the study suggests.
In the study, researchers ran a computer simulation where they introduced particles that could have formed a ring to Jupiter’s orbit, only to watch around half of them be thrown out or absorbed by the moons over a period of 10 million years — a short time span when it comes to space.
The study stated that this shows the “Galilean moons carve a substantial area of instability into the region around Jupiter that may only allow relatively short-lived ring systems to co-exist with the orbital architectures.”
They added in their conclusions that this could mean that even the current ring around Jupiter may be relatively young, and that it is unlikely that Jupiter ever had massive rings, even in the past.
As a result, it is unlikely that Jupiter had large rings at any point in its past.
“Massive planets form massive moons, which prevents them from having substantial rings,” Kane said.
So why does it matter? Scientists believe that learning more about the formation of rings and moons close to home could help us understand more about planet formation far beyond our own solar system.
A planet’s rings can reveal its past, such as providing evidence of previous collision events.
“For us astronomers, they are the blood spatter on the walls of a crime scene,” Kane said. “When we look at the rings of giant planets, it’s evidence something catastrophic happened to put that material there.”
For instance, one theory regarding Saturn’s rings themselves is that a massive moon was torn apart by tidal forces while plummeting towards the planet, with that debris joining other space rocks and ice to spiral endlessly around the planet.
Kane hopes to study the formation of Uranus’ rings next, which are the second brightest in our solar system after Saturn’s, and are actually more substantial despite being smaller.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jan. 6 probe: Trump didn't want to say 'election is over'
With the Capitol siege raging, U.S. President Donald Trump poured 'gasoline on the fire' by tweeting condemnation of Mike Pence's refusal to go along with his plan to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory, former aides told the Jan. 6 investigating committee in a prime-time hearing Thursday night.
EXCLUSIVE | Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
Canada
-
'Unjust treatment of innocent migrants': B.C. ends agreement with CBSA
Canadian border officials will no longer be able to detain migrants in provincial jails in British Columbia, the province said Thursday, announcing an end to the arrangement.
-
Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murder
A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
-
N.W.T. to begin vaccinating children between six months and five years of age
The Northwest Territories government says it plans to begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for young children next week.
-
At least 37,800 people affected by cyberattack last year on N.L. health-care system
Newfoundland and Labrador's largest health authority says it has sent privacy breach notifications to 37,800 people in connection with a cyberattack last year on its health-care system.
-
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
World
-
Turkey denies carrying out deadly strikes in northern Iraq
Hundreds of angry Iraqis took to the streets late Thursday to decry deadly strikes on an Iraqi tourist resort the previous day that the government has blamed on Turkey. The protests erupted just hours after the families of those killed in the shelling buried their loved ones.
-
Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 2 1/2 years on George Floyd killing federal charge
A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights, calling Lane's role in the restraint that killed Floyd 'a very serious offence in which a life was lost' but handing down a sentence well below what prosecutors and Floyd's family sought.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Italy heads to early election after Draghi's coalition fails
Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi's resignation Thursday and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition.
-
Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative
Gripped by gun violence that's affecting cities across the nation, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, on Thursday issued a new emergency declaration with the goal of reducing gun killings by at least 10% over the next two years.
-
New York reports first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday.
-
FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge
The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
Politics
-
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
-
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
-
Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal
Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.
Health
-
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
-
Canadian government will spend $1M to reach communities affected by monkeypox
The federal government plans to give $1 million to community organizations across the country to provide gay and bisexual men with information about monkeypox and combat stigma around the disease.
-
WHO again considers declaring monkeypox a global emergency
As the World Health Organization's emergency committee convened Thursday to consider for the second time within weeks whether to declare monkeypox a global crisis, some scientists said the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response.
Sci-Tech
-
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.
-
Why doesn’t Jupiter have the biggest ring system?
Why does the biggest planet in our solar system not have a ring system bigger than Saturn’s? According to a new study, Jupiter doesn’t have an impressive ring system because its moons would tear them apart.
-
Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions
An Italian astronaut joined a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity Thursday, as tensions over Ukraine continued to ricochet back home.
Entertainment
-
Court closes restraining order case against Ricky Martin
A Puerto Rico court 'archived' a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.
-
George Clooney, U2 and Gladys Knight are 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
This year's crop of Kennedy Center honorees includes a former Batman, several members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Pulitzer Prize winner.
-
Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis
Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite bounces back after early pressure from lower oil prices
North American stock markets continued their July recoveries despite early pressure Thursday from lower crude oil prices and Europe's central bank raising interest rates for the first time in 11 years.
-
Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for US$3.9B
Amazon will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at US$3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services.
-
Ottawa-area brewery says it’s the first in Canada to be fully powered by solar energy
Arbru Solar Brewery, in Mallorytown, Ont, does not have a back-up generator, and relies entirely on the sun’s rays to keep it operating daily. The company says it’s a first in Canada.
Lifestyle
-
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
-
This Asian country is betting on fermented horse milk to attract tourists
Kyrgyzstan is seeking to attract more tourists by promoting its traditional kumis - fermented mare's milk - which locals drink and bathe in and say is good for their health.
-
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Sports
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
Former Canuck Jake Virtanen takes the stand at B.C. sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen has taken the stand in British Columbia Supreme Court to deny that he sexually assaulted a woman nearly five years ago.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
Autos
-
United F1 drivers determined to help kick out abusive fans
Sergio Perez called for lifetime bans for abusive fans at Formula One races and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton urged the community to band together to stamp out the boorish behaviour spotlighted at recent events.
-
Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port
Truckers protesting a state labour law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday.
-
New report highlights potential cybersecurity risks with electric, automated vehicles
As more electric, automated and connected vehicles hit global roads in coming years, a new report by Deloitte Canada details how cybersecurity risks can emerge for Canadian drivers.