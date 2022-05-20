Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Here's a primer on what led up to this decision and what you need to know about this next-generation wireless technology:
WHAT IS 5G?
5G technology gives Canadians faster phone and internet connections and provides vast data capacity amid growth in innovations and increased demand.
The technology that supports the network has been redesigned from previous generations. 5G relies on multiple antennas to move signals around, bouncing them quickly between locations. Phone users aren't going to notice the boost in speed if they're making a call, surfing the internet or using an online app because the difference is about 100 milliseconds, but that difference is noticeable at a larger scale.
The antennas are also smaller and can be placed in more locations like buildings or street lights. Rogers Communications Inc., Bell Canada parent BCE Inc., and Telus Corp. have been expanding their 5G networks over the past few years, beginning in major cities.
WHAT IS THE ECONOMIC CASE FOR IT?
In a 2020 report, GMSA Intelligence, the research arm of a group that represents mobile operators worldwide, estimated that 5G would add $150 billion to the Canadian economy through to 2040.
Put another way, it estimated 5G would spur the same level of annual economic activity as the aerospace sector. The federal government estimated that in 2019 the aerospace industry contributed over $20.3 billion to the country's gross domestic product, and supported 1600,000 jobs.
WHY IS HUAWEI BEING BANNED?
Privacy concerns are the main driver behind the ban. Conservatives have been pushing the Trudeau government to make the move to prevent Huawei from building Canada's 5G infrastructure, arguing that it would allow China to spy on Canadians. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied the accusations, saying that the company poses no security threat.
WHAT ARE OTHER COUNTRIES DOING?
Canada's partners in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network -- the U.S., Britain, Australia and New Zealand -- have already taken decisive steps to curb the use of Huawei gear in their countries' respective 5G networks. The U.S. has imposed especially strong sanctions on the company.
WHAT EXPOSURE IS THERE FOR CANADA'S TELECOM COMPANIES?
Although some of Canada's wireless providers had originally planned to work with Huawei, they had already backed away from the partnership in anticipation of the federal government's decision. In 2020, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. announced they would be working with Sweden's Ericsson as a supplier for their 5G networks.
Rogers in March launched a 5G standalone network in partnership with Ericsson, and the company said Thursday that hasn't changed. "Rogers is focused on continuing to roll out 5G across Canada with our partner Ericsson," media relations director Chloe Luciani-Girouard said. "Today's decision has no impact on our plans and deployments."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Canadians going hungry: How inflation's hitting some harder than others
Experts and advocates anticipate that more Canadians could be at risk of going hungry as inflation continues to outpace many consumers' grocery budgets.
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Blocking inflammation may be why some pain becomes chronic, study finds
A new Canadian study has found that using anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids after injury may actually increase the chances of developing chronic pain.
Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' red carpet
British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together on the red carpet for the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," on Thursday night.
Do COVID-19 rapid tests work on Omicron?
A recent study revealed that COVID-19 rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive to newer variants, leaving some to wonder just how accurate these tests actually are. Experts share how to get the most accurate results when testing for the virus.
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
Canada
-
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
Maud Lewis painting, once traded for grilled cheese sandwiches, sells for $350K
A painting by Nova Scotia artist Maud Lewis that was once traded for a few grilled cheese sandwiches, recently sold for an astounding $350,000 at auction.
-
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla wrap Canadian tour but calls for reconciliation continue
A whirlwind visit by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has ended but the calls for meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples have not.
-
'Tiger King' co-star Carole Baskin says exotic Vancouver pet that was mistaken for cougar is a serval
An internet debate has broken out over the exotic cat that was mistaken for a cougar this week in Vancouver – and Carole Baskin has weighed in with her opinion.
-
Charity calls on government to help resettle 300 LGBTQ2S+ Afghans trying to escape to Canada
A charity that focuses on helping LGBTQ2S+ refugees facing violence and discrimination internationally is calling on the Canadian government to partner with them to facilitate a way out for hundreds of Afghans who have reached out to them in desperation.
World
-
UN: 18 million facing severe hunger in West Africa's Sahel
The UN is warning that 18 million people in Africa's Sahel region face severe hunger in the next three months, citing the impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, climate-induced shocks and rising costs.
-
As Biden visits Asia, China launches South China Sea drills
China is holding military exercises in the disputed South China Sea coinciding with U.S. President Joe Biden's visits to South Korea and Japan that are largely focused on countering the perceived threat from Beijing.
-
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east
Ukrainian authorities said Friday that their troops repelled a Russian attack in the east, as Moscow struggled to gain ground in the region that is now the focus of the war even while intensifying its campaign there.
-
Sri Lanka closes schools, limits work amid fuel shortage
Sri Lankan authorities closed schools and asked public officials not to come to work in a desperate move to prepare for an acute fuel shortage that is expected to last days amid the nation's worst economic crisis in decades.
-
Blowback as Bush gaffes Iraq war, not Ukraine, 'unjustified'
Former U.S. President George W. Bush is facing criticism after mistakenly describing the invasion of Iraq - which he led as commander in chief - as 'brutal' and 'wholly unjustified,' before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Biden's approval dips to lowest of presidency: poll
U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party.
Politics
-
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
-
Liberals revive bill to create watchdog for Canada Border Services Agency
The federal Liberals are rekindling a plan to allow travellers, immigration detainees and others who feel they have been mistreated by Canada's border agency to complain to an independent body.
-
Ed Fast says it became 'untenable' to do job as Conservative finance critic
Conservative MP Ed Fast said it was becoming 'untenable' to do his job as finance critic within the Conservative Party of Canada, which is why he asked to be relieved of his duties.
Health
-
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
-
Britain offers smallpox shot as monkeypox cases spread in Europe
A smattering of monkeypox cases in Britain has prompted authorities to offer a smallpox vaccine to some healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed, as a handful more cases were confirmed in parts of Europe.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 256,000 packs of smokes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 256,000 packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed Zelenskyy committed suicide, cybersecurity firm says
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed weeks into Moscow's war against Ukraine that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had committed suicide, as part of an aggressive effort to dent public morale and undermine the Ukrainian government, U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant says.
-
Boeing tries to catch up to SpaceX after plenty of drama
Boeing is hoping for success in it second attempt at an uncrewed test flight of its commercial space craft Starliner, hoping a flawless performance will mend its image as the fallen star of human spaceflight.
-
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
Entertainment
-
Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' red carpet
British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together on the red carpet for the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," on Thursday night.
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome first child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.
-
Movie reviews: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' is plucky film meant for fans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era,' 'The Valet' and 'Men.'
Business
-
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
-
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
-
G7 countries to provide US$19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine
The Group of Seven leading economies agreed Friday to provide US$19.8 billion in economic aid to Ukraine to ensure its finances do not hinder its ability to defend itself from Russia's invasion.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians are more sensitive to stress than before the pandemic: report
A new report has found that 46 per cent of Canadians are feeling an increased sensitivity to stress than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting their overall mental health.
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
-
You don’t always have to be fair with your kids, parenting expert says
Being a parent can be a challenge, especially when it comes to making sure that all your kids are treated equitably. However, one parenting expert believes it can actually be better to introduce unfairness to the kids in your life.
Sports
-
Bach says Russia ban is to protect athletes, not punish them
Russian athletes and officials who have been banned from international sporting events because of the war in Ukraine are being protected rather than punished, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Friday.
-
Senegal president shows support for PSG player Idrissa Gueye following homophobia row
Embroiled in a homophobia row in France, Paris Saint-German footballer Idrissa Gana Gueye has received the backing of Senegalese President Macky Sall.
-
Naomi Osaka gets rematch as she returns to French Open
Naomi Osaka's return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, Amanda Anisimova.
Autos
-
Backed by Greenpeace, farmer sues VW over climate change
A court in Germany cast doubt Friday on claims by a German farmer that automaker Volkswagen is partly responsible for the impact that global warming is having on his family business.
-
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.