TikTok increases age limit for live hosts, introduces 18+ livestreams
In a blog post released on Monday, TikTok announced changes to its live video feature where users can film videos in real-time for their followers to watch.
In an efforts to create safer community guidelines, TikTok LIVE will increase the age limit for hosts and give the option for users to host adult-only livestreams.
TikTok's current age restriction for live video hosts is 16, however as of Nov. 23 the app will increase the age limit to 18. Users will also have the option to restrict their livestream to those over the age of 18.
"We want our community to make the most of the opportunities LIVE can bring without compromising on safety. We believe these industry-leading updates can further protect the younger members of our community as they start and build their online presence," the statement reads.
The update come as the app continues to regulate content for young viewers. Most recently, the app made changes to its algorithm to filter "potentially problematic" videos that are too mature for children and teenagers.
In addition to the update TikTok also announced updates to its live multi-guest feature where users can now go create livestreams with up to five guests.
How much did the 'Freedom Convoy' cost the City of Ottawa?
A City of Ottawa report submitted as part of the national inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is shedding new light on how much this winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests cost the nation’s capital, and quantified some of the impact on residents during the weeks-long occupation.
NDP 'Greedflation' motion calling for grocery pricing probe gets unanimous support from MPs
An NDP motion calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation,' and investigate grocery chain profits, received unanimous support from MPs on Monday.
Canada sanctions Russian entities over disinformation, including TV channel, actors
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced more sanctions on Russian entities.
Ottawa signs agreement to find Indigenous policing solutions after mass stabbing
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he had a heavy and difficult visit with families of those killed in a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan before he signed an agreement to explore new ways to improve safety on some First Nations in the province.
BREAKING | Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
'It's harder to kill someone when the entire world is watching': wife of Russian political prisoner
The wife of detained Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza says publicity is the only weapon she has to help free her husband.
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
Early warnings, blast assessments, jurisdictional skirmishes: What the commission heard from a top Ottawa official
Ottawa City Manager Steve Kanellakos testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 17, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his hearing.
BREAKING | Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
Fiona funds: Ottawa earmarks $100 million for lost fishing gear, repair to harbours
The federal government says $100 million from its hurricane Fiona fund will be earmarked for the recovery of lost fishing gear and the repair to small-craft harbours across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec.
Slain Quebec girl's family sues youth protection, school board for $3.7 million
The family of a seven-year-old Quebec girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection agency and the local school board for $3.7 million, claiming they failed to act despite numerous warning signs.
Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
'I am not a criminal': Calls for government to give permanent residency to migrants in limbo
Thousands across Canada are calling for the government to live up to a commitment to give permanent residency status to people living in limbo in the country.
'It's harder to kill someone when the entire world is watching': wife of Russian political prisoner
The wife of detained Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza says publicity is the only weapon she has to help free her husband.
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. People scurried for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes.
For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel - and 2024 preview?
This year's U.S. midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race -- and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump has spent months raging against Joe Biden, as both crisscross the country in support of their party's candidates.
Swedish Parliament elects conservative prime minister
Sweden's parliament on Monday elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister at the head of a center-right coalition that has promised to crack down on crime and curtail immigration in partnership with a populist party with far-right roots.
Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine
In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, hard-to-stop and cost-effective weapon to seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.
Thousands protest in Haiti as UN to discuss troop request
Thousands across Haiti organized protests on Monday demanding the prime minister's resignation as the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a slave who became the leader of the world's first Black republic.
Ottawa signs agreement to find Indigenous policing solutions after mass stabbing
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he had a heavy and difficult visit with families of those killed in a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan before he signed an agreement to explore new ways to improve safety on some First Nations in the province.
Siemens sought turbine export permit for 'guidance' from Ottawa on Russia sanctions
An executive from the Montreal company that repaired a turbine for a Russian gas pipeline earlier this year says it sought an export permit to get “guidance” from Ottawa.
Freeland says comments about Africa aid were not meant to offend
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she did not mean to offend anyone in her recent comments about Africa.
B.C. government to introduce amendments to allow Ottawa to join class-action suit against opioid makers
The B.C. government says it will introduce amendments to legislation that would allow the federal government to join a B.C.-led class-action lawsuit seeking to recover health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
BA.2.75.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.
Germany slaps messaging app Telegram with $5 million fine
Germany announced Monday that it is issuing fines of 5.125 million euros ($5 million) against the operators of the messaging app Telegram for failing to comply with German law.
Nokia to transform 26-acre Kanata campus
Three levels of government are planning to pitch in more than $70 million for a massive expansion of Nokia’s Kanata campus.
Elon Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk says he intends to morph Twitter into an 'everything app' he calls X.
Who is the highest-earning Instagram influencer in Canada?
Justin Bieber is Canada's highest-earning Instagram influencer, according to estimates from NetCredit.
Kevin Spacey testifies about sex abuse claims: 'Not true'
An emotional Kevin Spacey testified in a New York courtroom Monday that he never made a sexual pass at the actor Anthony Rapp, who has sued for millions of dollars in damages, claiming the Academy Award-winning actor tried to take him to bed when he was 14.
New Zealand arts funder rejects Shakespeare as 'imperialism'
Is Shakespeare still relevant to today's students? New Zealand's arts council appears to have its doubts after ending funding for a Shakespeare program, arguing it failed to show relevance to 'the contemporary art context' and relied on a genre 'located within a canon of imperialism.'
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
No Name brand product prices frozen until end of January 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping
Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has created a life-sized bread sculpture of 'Star Wars' character Han Solo as he appeared after being brozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.
Canada ends South Korea's unbeaten run with 7-6 win at mixed curling worlds
Canada's Jean-Michel Menard led his rink to a 7-6 extra-end victory over previously unbeaten South Korea at the world mixed curling championships on Monday.
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.