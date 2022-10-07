SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support

Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.

From left; Tim Hortons, Skip The Dishes, Canadian Tire logos (from left, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson; Skip The Dishes; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social