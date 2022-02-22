Slack, the popular messaging service used by millions of people around the world, is down for some users.

In a status update on its website Tuesday morning, the company said it is “actively investigating the issue” but did not know the cause of the problem.

Many Slack users reported not being able to load the desktop or mobile versions of the messaging service.

On Twitter, some shared screenshots of their Slack workspaces that read: “Something’s gone awry, and we’re having trouble loading your workspace.”