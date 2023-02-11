Russian spacecraft docked at space station has coolant leak, crew safe

This undated photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the International Space Station (ISS). An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost cabin pressure, the Russian space corporation said Saturday, noting that the incident doesn't pose any danger to the station's crew. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP) This undated photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the International Space Station (ISS). An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost cabin pressure, the Russian space corporation said Saturday, noting that the incident doesn't pose any danger to the station's crew. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Family rescued after 133 hours as quake death toll tops 25,000

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Drake delivers hits at 'Homecoming' Super Bowl week concert

    Drake had many jostling for position to watch him perform at "h.wood Homecoming" at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday night. As some concertgoers crowded the stage, others like Alex Rodriguez and Jaleel White chilled in the VIP area while stars such as Michael Strahan watched Drake's 45-minute performance from the second level of the luxury private jet complex.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social