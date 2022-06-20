Protect yourself from scams by safeguarding your digital footprint: expert
Protect yourself from scams by safeguarding your digital footprint: expert
With more of our lives spent online, the proper planning for your digital footprint once you're dead is seeing added importance in today's world.
While it may be important to preserve those family photos and other data you've stored online, one tech expert says protecting your digital presence can also help prevent you from becoming a post-mortem victim of digital scams.
"Many people who don't necessarily follow you on a daily basis don't understand if there's been a tragedy in your life. Well, unfortunately those are the types of profiles that get sold in the dark web, so to speak, and people start to use that as a scam target," Mohit Rajhans, emerging media consultant at Thinkstart.ca, told CTV's Your Morning on Monday.
"So it's really important for people's profiles to be shut down properly so you don't become a victim in the future with some of that personal information."
Many of the world's largest social media and tech companies have processes in place to name someone who can remove or memorialize digital profiles of the deceased.
Whether it's including a clause in your will with instructions on what to do with your digital footprint, or ensuring a loved one knows how to use a password manager if you have one, Rajhans says we can't just look at our social media and think, who cares what happens to it.
"We can't just say it disappears or it just lives and lingers," he said.
Watch the full interview with Mohit Rajhans at the top of this article for more tips on how to protect your digital footprint.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will ban companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025.
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Protect yourself from scams by safeguarding your digital footprint: expert
Planning, preparing and protecting your digital presence for the future can help prevent you becoming the victim of scams when you're dead, a tech expert tells CTV's Your Morning.
Tory calls rash of shootings in Toronto 'extremely disturbing'
Toronto Mayor John Tory said a rash of shooting incidents on Sunday where eight people suffered gunshot wounds in the span of eight hours, including one confirmed homicide, across the city was 'extremely disturbing.'
Woman set on fire in random attack on Toronto bus suspected victim of hate crime, police allege
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says
A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.
OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?
With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
NEW | RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
'Beer-drinking weather, beach weather': What Canadians can expect from the summer
With the official start of summer just a couple days away, Environment Canada is predicting we’ll be in for some 'beer-drinking weather' with a warmer summer than usual — but storms could pop up.
Canada
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
-
Former PQ leader returns to court in sexual assault cases
Former PQ leader André Boisclair's criminal cases involving allegations of sexual assault are set to return to court.
-
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
-
Tory calls rash of shootings in Toronto 'extremely disturbing'
Toronto Mayor John Tory said a rash of shooting incidents on Sunday where eight people suffered gunshot wounds in the span of eight hours, including one confirmed homicide, across the city was 'extremely disturbing.'
-
Woman set on fire in random attack on Toronto bus suspected victim of hate crime, police allege
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
World
-
Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a 'seismic event'
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that her party's extraordinary surge in the country's parliamentary election is a 'historic victory' and a 'seismic event' in French politics.
-
China says it successfully intercepted a missile in flight
China says it has successfully intercepted a missile in flight, in a test of an anti-ballistic missile system that could improve its defenses as it presses its territorial claims.
-
Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia
Philippine officials on Monday were mourning a government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia and called for the perpetrator to be brought to justice.
-
Men, morale, munitions: Russia's Ukraine war faces long slog
As Russia's initially botched and broad offensive turns its focus to the eastern Donbas region, the war has entered a new and seemingly more enduring phase. While Russia has kept quiet about its war casualties, Ukrainian authorities say up to 200 of their soldiers are dying each day. Experts say both sides are taking heavy losses.
-
Brazilian authorities find boat of slain British journalist, indigenous expert
The boat used by killed British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira to travel Brazil's Amazon was found on Sunday evening, authorities said in a press statement.
-
3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks
A 21-metre yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said.
Politics
-
Expectations high as Canada prepares to reveal plan for aging North American defences
Expectations are high as Defence Minister Anita Anand prepares to unveil the federal government's plans to upgrade North America's aging defences, whose importance has only grown in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will ban companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025.
-
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
Health
-
Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.
-
North Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic
North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported on Sunday.
-
Bodychecking at early age doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds
Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
'The robots are coming': Calgary researchers working on rescue robots for disasters
It could be a character on a Saturday morning kids show, but this rescue robot is anything but fantasy.
-
Study suggests bones of fallen soldiers at the Battle of Waterloo likely sold as fertilizer
A new study suggests the bones of some of the thousands killed at the famed Battle of Waterloo may have been sold as fertilizer.
Entertainment
-
Ukraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow
Ukraine's parliament on Sunday voted through two laws which will place severe restrictions on Russian books and music as Kyiv seeks to break many remaining cultural ties between the two countries following Moscow’s invasion.
-
Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins with gender neutral pronouns
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Maribel Muniz, 14, are being praised for a recent duet, but not because of the music. The pair took to the stage recently at the LA Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala and Lopez introduced Emme using the gender neutral pronouns they and them.
-
2 Florida deputies disciplined for sharing news of Bob Saget's death before his family was notified, internal report says
Two Orange County, Florida, sheriff's deputies have been disciplined for sharing information about Bob Saget's death with members of the public before the comedian's family had been notified, according to the results of an internal investigation by the sheriff's department.
Business
-
Buying a home for the first time? We want to hear from you
With interest rates on the rise, entering the housing market for the first time can be a daunting process. If you're looking to purchase your first home, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says
A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.
-
Signals, communications employees at CN Rail on strike
More than 750 signal and communications employees at CN Rail are on strike as federal mediation has ended and no new negotiation dates are scheduled, the union says.
Lifestyle
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
-
Tofino weightlifter draws inspiration from dad to overcome injury and compete on world stage
Long before he strived to become an RCMP member, Greg dreamed of being a strongman like his dad Terry Young.
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share Father's Day photograph
A photo of Prince William smiling with his children on a family holiday in Jordan was released Sunday to celebrate Father's Day.
Sports
-
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
World swimming's governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women's events, starting Monday. FINA members widely adopted a new 'gender inclusion policy' on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women's events.
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
-
Title IX's next battle: Rights of transgender athletes
When the gender equity legislation known as Title IX became law in 1972, the politics of transgender sports was not even a blip in the national conversation in the U.S. Today, it is one of the sharpest dividing points in American culture.
Autos
-
Red Bull's season-leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One season leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull held off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Montreal Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
F1 racer Sebastian Vettel on the attack against Alberta's oilsands
Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, a Formula One driver is causing a stir over his opinions regarding Alberta's oilsands.
-
Mercedes say 'porpoising' modification will not be raced in Canada
Mercedes said a makeshift modification to address their car's 'porpoising' problem was not effective and would not be used in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.