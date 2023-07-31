Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has threatened to sue a group of independent researchers whose research documented an increase in hate speech on the site since it was purchased last year by Elon Musk.
An attorney representing the social media site wrote to the Center for Countering Digital Hate on July 20 threatening legal action over the nonprofit's research into hate speech and content moderation. The letter alleged that CCDH's research publications seem intended "to harm Twitter's business by driving advertisers away from the platform with incendiary claims."
Musk is a self-professed free speech absolutist who has welcomed back white supremacists and election deniers to the platform, which he renamed X earlier this month. But the billionaire has at times proven sensitive about critical speech directed at him or his companies.
The center is a nonprofit with offices in the U.S. and United Kingdom. It regularly publishes reports on hate speech, extremism or harmful behavior on social media platforms like X, TikTok or Facebook.
The organization has published several reports critical of Musk's leadership, detailing an increase in anti-LGBTQ hate speech as well as climate misinformation since his purchase. The letter from X's attorney cited one specific report from June that found the platform failed to remove neo-Nazi and anti-LGBTQ content from verified users that violated the platform's rules.
In the letter, attorney Alex Spiro questioned the expertise of the researchers and accused the center of trying to harm X's reputation. The letter also suggested, without evidence, that the center received funds from some of X's competitors, even though the center has also published critical reports about TikTok, Facebook and other large platforms.
"CCDH intends to harm Twitter's business by driving advertisers away from the platform with incendiary claims," Spiro wrote, using the platform's former name.
Imran Ahmed, the center's founder and CEO, told the AP on Monday that his group has never received a similar response from any tech company, despite a history of studying the relationship between social media, hate speech and extremism. He said that typically, the targets of the center's criticism have responded by defending their work or promising to address any problems that have been identified.
Ahmed said he worried X's response to the center's work could have a chilling effect if it frightens other researchers away from studying the platform. He said he also worried that other industries could take note of the strategy.
"This is an unprecedented escalation by a social media company against independent researchers. Musk has just declared open war," Ahmed told the Associated Press. "If Musk succeeds in silencing us other researchers will be next in line."
Messages left with Spiro and X were not immediately returned Monday.
It's not the first time that Musk has fired back at critics. Last year, he suspended the accounts of several journalists who covered his takeover of Twitter. Another user was suspended for using publicly available flight data to track Musk's private plane; Musk had initially pledged to keep the user on the platform but later changed his mind, citing his personal safety. He also threatened to sue the user before allowing him back on the platform under certain restrictions.
He initially had promised that he would allow any speech on his platform that wasn't illegal. "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," Musk wrote in a tweet last year.
X's recent threat of a lawsuit prompted concern from U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who said the billionaire was trying to use the threat of legal action to punish a nonprofit group trying to hold a powerful social media platform accountable.
"Instead of attacking them, he should be attacking the increasingly disturbing content on Twitter," Schiff said in a statement.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Cuts and be angry, that's not Canada': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre at Ontario housing event
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
Canada captain Christine Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Judi Dench says she can’t see on movie sets anymore
Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench says that a degenerative eye condition has left her unable to read scripts or see on set.
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.
Discovery of whale carcass in Hong Kong sparks anger over the potential damage done by sightseers
The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters Monday sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal's death on sightseers.
How the 'sandwich generation' is managing the stressors of aging parents and young kids
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
Canada
-
Evacuation orders near Osoyoos, B.C. partially rescinded as fire grows away from town
Hundreds of people who live in and around Osoyoos, B.C., can now return home after favourable winds pushed the Eagle Bluff wildfire west.
-
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
Montreal's new light-rail transit system had a bumpy debut on its first full day of operation as a problem with the track forced a shutdown at the height of the morning rush hour. The Reseau express metropolitain, or REM, officially launched Monday for paying passengers after more than 120,000 people tried out the system for free over the weekend.
-
Industrial board warns union bosses not to backtrack on new B.C. port deal
The union representing about 7,400 workers in the British Columbia port dispute has been warned by the Canada Industrial Relations Board that changing its mind about a new deal during ratification would be an 'unfair labour practice.'
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Canada 'strongly condemns' Niger military coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid
Canada is speaking out against a coup d'etat in Niger, but hasn't joined other nations in threatening to cut aid to the West African country.
-
Thousands of apples scattered on Hwy. 401 following crash involving tractor-trailer
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | U.S. driver almost hits a pedestrian when SUV goes airborne
Video captured by a family driving on a highway in Boston, Mass., shows the moment a person behind the wheel of a black Lexus started 'driving erratically,' before almost hitting a pedestrian on July 23.
-
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against growing moves to outlaw their industry
Dog meat consumption is a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula and has long been viewed as a source of stamina on hot summer days. It's neither explicitly banned nor legalized in South Korea, but more and more people want it prohibited.
-
U.K. to grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences, ignoring calls from environmentalists
Britain said on Monday it will grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea in a bid for energy independence, ignoring calls from the environmental campaigners and the United Nations to stop the development of new fossil fuel projects.
-
San Francisco prosecutors to lay out murder case against consultant in death of Cash App's Bob Lee
The San Francisco prosecutor's office began laying out its case Monday against a tech consultant charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was found bleeding on a deserted city street in April.
-
Jury poised to deliberate death penalty or life sentence for gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
A jury is set to deliberate whether to impose the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole on a man who spewed antisemitic hate before fatally shooting 11 worshippers at a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.
-
Russian ballistic missile strikes kill at least 6 people in Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine
Russian ballistic missiles slammed into an apartment complex and a university building in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown Monday, killing six people and wounding 75 others as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble, Ukrainian officials said.
Politics
-
'Cuts and be angry, that's not Canada': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre at Ontario housing event
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
-
Conservatives maintain fundraising lead over Liberals with $5M edge in second quarter
The Conservative party continues to hold a big fundraising edge over the Liberals, bringing in millions more than the governing party in this year's second quarter.
-
Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
Health
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
-
How much less are doctors paid for operating on female patients in Canada?
New research reveals surgeons are paid less for procedures on female patients than they are for comparable surgeries on male patients.
-
New cigarette warning labels in effect this week aim to deter kids, convert parents
A fresh set of Health Canada regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes is set to come into effect Tuesday, making Canada the first country in the world to take that step in the ongoing effort to help smokers kick the habit and deter potential puffers from picking it up.
Sci-Tech
-
Flying taxis are coming – eventually, to an exclusive few
Air taxis, long hyped as the next giant leap in short-haul passenger transport, are coming closer to a vertiport near you – even as skepticism deepens over their ability to change commuter behaviour and emissions output, and overcome questions of safety, both real and perceived.
-
Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account
Social media platform X reinstated the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.
-
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Entertainment
-
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
-
Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25
Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco 'Fez' O'Neill on the HBO series 'Euphoria,' has died. He was 25.
-
These Canadians moved to Hollywood to write and act. Now they're on strike
Canadian actors and screenwriters who are part of historic dual labour strikes in Hollywood say they are fighting for the future of their industries -- on both sides of the border.
Business
-
San Francisco prosecutors to lay out murder case against consultant in death of Cash App's Bob Lee
The San Francisco prosecutor's office began laying out its case Monday against a tech consultant charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was found bleeding on a deserted city street in April.
-
Dispute over Persian Gulf gas field poses early challenge to Saudi-Iranian rapprochement
An escalating dispute over a gas field in the Persian Gulf poses an early challenge to a Chinese-brokered agreement to reconcile regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.
-
Metro workers latest to strike as Canada sees a wave of job actions
Thousands of unionized Metro grocery workers walked off the job Saturday in what is the latest in a series of strike actions taken across the country in the past year, from liquor store employees to port workers.
Lifestyle
-
How the 'sandwich generation' is managing the stressors of aging parents and young kids
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
-
US$1.05-billion Mega Million jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
Giant lottery jackpots have become far more common, with five prizes topping US$1 billion since 2021 -- and one jackpot reaching $2.04 billion in 2022. The massive prizes are due in part to chance, but it's not all happenstance.
-
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
Sports
-
Revis shut down his nerves and then the NFL's best wide receivers on his way to the Hall of Fame
Voters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame made Darrelle Revis a first-ballot inductee, following a career during which he routinely locked down one side of the field with his air-tight coverage.
-
Canada captain Christine Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup.
-
Canada left searching for answers in wake of shocking exit from Women's World Cup
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
Autos
-
BlackBerry software to be used by international electric vehicle consortium
BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium.
-
Verstappen looks unstoppable as he enters the F1 break with a massive lead
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters the mid-season break in unstoppable form, after emphatically winning the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.
-
F1 leader Verstappen wins rain-hit Belgian GP sprint race. Piastri is second
Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points.