Lies that come true are perceived to be less unethical, study finds
Lies and misinformation that align with an individual’s political views and could eventually come true are perceived to be less unethical – even justified – because they agree with the broader sentiment behind the lie, a new study suggests.
Researchers conducted six experiments involving more than 3,600 participants to examine why some people condone lies and misinformation. Participants in each experiment were shown different statements clearly labelled as false. Some were then asked to consider if the statements could come true one day.
One of the experiments, for example, asked participants to imagine a friend lying about their skills on their resume. Some of them were then asked to consider whether the friend might one day acquire the skill they lied about. Researchers found that those who did so found the dishonesty less unethical. Another experiment asked participants to look at several very different political statements that were clearly identified as false and asked to predict whether it could come true.
The study, published on Thursday by the American Psychological Association’s Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, found that across the political spectrum, lies were less likely to be considered unethical by those who believed they could come true than those who did not. If the lie also aligned with their politics, researchers found participants were also more willing to share it on social media.
"Misinformation in part persists because some people believe it. But that's only part of the story," lead author Beth Anne Helgason, a doctoral student at the London Business School, said in a statement.
"Misinformation also persists because sometimes people know it is false but are still willing to excuse it."
Co-author Daniel Effron, a professor of organizational behavior at the London Business School, said the findings were concerning because participants were not dissuaded even when they were encouraged to consider the ethics of the lies.
"This highlights the negative consequences of giving airtime to leaders in business and politics who spout falsehoods,” Effron said in a statement.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Health Canada issues treatment failure warning for COVID therapy due to BA.2 subvariant
Health Canada is alerting health care providers that sotrovimab, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, may no longer be effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defence in Elon Musk takeover bid
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.
Prince Harry, Meghan visit Invictus Games competitors
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday made their first public appearance in Europe since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago, greeting competitors at the Invictus Games.
More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police
More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were 'simply executed.'
Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
COVID-19 increased tipping generosity of Canadians, data finds
The tipping generosity of Canadians continues to remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from point of sale provider Square.
Canada
-
'We thought we were covered': B.C. flood victim says insurance paid $30K after home destroyed
A survivor of B.C.'s catastrophic floods last year is warning others to check their insurance policies, saying she received a payout of only $30,000 after her home was destroyed.
-
Shelters for abuse victims report effects of COVID-19 on operations to StatCan
A new report from Statistics Canada says one in three shelters for people fleeing abuse reported they were greatly affected in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
-
Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid
Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
-
'Horrifying': Freeland promises justice for sexual violence victims in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is committed to seeking justice for Ukrainian women and children as allegations mount of sexual violence by Russian soldiers.
World
-
Live updates: Warship hit by Ukrainian missile, U.S. official says
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: A senior U.S. defence official says the U.S. believes the Russian guided-missile cruiser that sank Thursday in the northern Black Sea had been struck by at least one Ukrainian anti-ship missile, as claimed by the Kyiv government.
-
Toddler dies in Gaza waiting for permit to get treatment
Jalal al-Masri and his wife spent eight years and their life savings on fertility treatments in order to have their daughter, Fatma. When she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in December, they waited another three months for an Israeli permit to take her for treatment outside the Gaza Strip. The permit never came. The 19-month-old died on March 25.
-
Climate activists block London bridges, UK oil terminals
Climate-change protesters snarled traffic by blocking four London bridges on Friday, while other activists continued weeks of demonstrations targeting oil terminals across Britain.
-
Prince Harry, Meghan visit Invictus Games competitors
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday made their first public appearance in Europe since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago, greeting competitors at the Invictus Games.
-
Alex Jones to recoup US$75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit
Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be getting back the US$75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for failing to appear at a deposition last month in a lawsuit over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a judge has ruled.
-
More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police
More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were 'simply executed.'
Politics
-
Pleas from small businesses for debt help pepper Freeland's post-budget tour
Small business owners have made a plea to the federal finance minister to consider more help paying off their pandemic-related debts as the sixth wave of COVID-19 causes customers to stay home and sales to fall.
-
Canadian soldiers heading to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
-
Russian disinformation campaign includes doctored images of CAF members on front lines in Ukraine: CSE
Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Health
-
Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
-
First COVID-19 test using breath samples authorized by U.S. FDA
The first COVID-19 diagnostic test, which identifies chemical components in breath samples unique to the coronavirus, received emergency use permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday.
-
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Sci-Tech
-
Powerful 'megamaser' space laser spotted by South African telescope
Astronomers have detected a powerful radiowave laser, known as a megamaser, in space. This record-breaking megamaser is the most distant one ever observed at 5 billion light-years away from Earth.
-
EXPLAINER: What is Musk really doing as he guns for Twitter?
Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk now says he wants to buy Twitter outright, taking it private to restore its commitment to what he terms 'free speech.'
-
Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket
NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test was thwarted Thursday by a hazardous hydrogen leak, the latest in a series of vexing equipment trouble.
Entertainment
-
Cardi B. and Offset reveal their son's name
Rappers Cardi B. and Offset welcomed their son seven months ago and we now know his name.
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' contestant enters second week as returning champ
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach is now entering her second week as the long-running game show’s returning champion.
-
Movie reviews: 'Fantastic Beasts,' all about magic, doesn't feel that magical
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fantastic Beasts,' 'Father Stu' and 'All My Puny Sorrows'
Business
-
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defence in Elon Musk takeover bid
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.
-
Russia may be in default, Moody's says
Moody's said Russia may be in default because it tried to service its dollar bonds in rubles, which would be one of the starkest consequences to date of Moscow's exclusion from the Western financial system since President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
-
COVID-19 increased tipping generosity of Canadians, data finds
The tipping generosity of Canadians continues to remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from point of sale provider Square.
Lifestyle
-
Amputee runner aims to finish 102 marathons in 102 days
South African native Jacky Hunt-Broersma, who lost part of her left leg to cancer, is aiming to run 102 marathons in 102 days. Monday's Boston Marathon would be her 92nd race.
-
White House Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
The White House is hoping to stir up some 'egg-citement' when the Easter Egg Roll returns on Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus.
-
sponsored
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Sports
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
-
Lawsuit over Idaho transgender athlete ban likely to proceed
A federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's ban on transgender athletes in women's sports will likely move forward after both sides agreed that the woman who sued is again enrolled at Boise State University and competing in school athletics.
-
3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan
The owners of the Chicago Cubs dropped their interest in buying Chelsea, leaving three remaining bids for the enforced sale of the Premier League club by sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich.
Autos
-
Meet the 'certified smeller' responsible for Nissan's new car smell
People love that 'new car smell.' For most cars and SUVs, it's a mixture of plastics, stain resistant fabrics and maybe some actual leather, as well. It's a complex olfactory chorus of odors that elicits an emotional response. At car companies like Nissan there are professionals part of whose job is to sniff carefully and ensure every new car has that unique new car smell.
-
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
-
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.