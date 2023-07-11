Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby's
The fossilized skeletons of an aerial predator with a 20-foot (six-metre) wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.
The two creatures, both tens of millions of years old, will be sold July 26 in the latest sale of prehistoric fossils from the auction house that launched a new era of fossil auctions by selling a Tyrannosaurus rex named Sue in 1997.
"More than 25 years since the groundbreaking sale of Sue the T. rex at Sotheby's, we are very excited to now turn our attention to its predatory peers of the sky and the sea," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's head of science and popular culture, said.
The mounted skeletons that will be auctioned this month are a pteranodon, a huge bird-like animal that lived about 85 million years ago, and a plesiosaur, an 11-foot (3.3-metre) marine reptile of the type that is thought to have inspired the legend of the Loch Ness monster.
The pteranodon specimen, nicknamed Horus after the falcon-headed Egyptian god, was discovered in 2002 in Kansas in what was once an inland sea that divided the continent of North America during the Cretaceous Period, Sotheby's said.
One of the largest winged creatures that ever lived, the pteranodon flew over water and used its long beak to fish for prey.
Almost all of the specimen's original fossil bones have been preserved, Sotheby's said.
"To get something of this size with the level of preservation is incredibly rare," Hatton said. "Generally, if you go to a museum and you find a specimen that's super well preserved, it's going to be something on the smaller side."
Sotheby's is estimating that the pteranodon will sell for US$4 million to $6 million.
The 11-foot-long plesiosaur was discovered in the 1990s in Gloucestershire, England and is believed to have lived about 190 million years ago.
According to Sotheby's, many have drawn comparisons between plesiosaurs and the Loch Ness monster of Scottish folklore, as the plesiosaur's long neck, small head and flippers mirror recorded descriptions of the fabled monster.
Sotheby's is calling its specimen Nessie. The estimated auction price is $600,000 to $800,000.
Sotheby's has not identified the seller of either fossil.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO leaders agree to spend at least two per cent of their countries' GDP on defence
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Regulator lays out proposed changes to passenger rights charter
The Canadian Transportation Agency is laying out proposed changes to the passenger rights charter.
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
Corporate ethics czar starting human-rights probes around Canadian imports from China
Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog is set to announce multiple investigations into whether Canadian companies are importing products made through human-rights abuses in China, a move advocates have sought for years.
Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn
Scams targeting online shoppers -- often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers -- are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales like Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Canada
-
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
-
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
-
First Nations leaders, delegates gather in Halifax for annual AFN meeting
Chiefs, band council members and delegates from First Nations across the country have gathered in Halifax for the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual general assembly.
-
'It was pretty epic': U of M students see seven tornadoes on storm-chasing trip
The many twists and turns of Manitoba’s weather gave one group of university students the experience of a lifetime
-
B.C. residents urged to take shorter showers, conserve water as drought conditions worsen
British Columbians have been asked to take shorter showers and find other ways to conserve water as officials monitor worsening drought conditions in the province.
-
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
World
-
German opposition leader takes aim at migration, but largely rules out working with far right
Germany's conservative opposition leader said Tuesday that large-scale migration is one of the country's biggest problems and the main reason for a recent surge in support for the far right.
-
At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal
At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said. One person was missing.
-
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell and the country's senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday
-
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | NATO summit: Leaders move to simplify path for Ukraine to join alliance
NATO summit live updates: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday but remained mum on the deal to advance Sweden's membership in NATO.
-
U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran not currently developing nuclear weapons
A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment but has ramped up activities that could help it develop them.
Politics
-
NATO leaders agree to spend at least two per cent of their countries' GDP on defence
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
-
As pandemic business loan repayment deadline looms, calls for extending deadline grow
New Democrats and a business group are calling on the federal government to extend the deadline for small businesses to repay loans they received from a pandemic support program.
-
Canada lags behind allies as NATO plans to increase defence spending targets
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has made no secret of the fact that he wants more from member nations at this year's leaders' summit. Canada has agreed to the target but has not revealed a plan to reach it.
Health
-
CMA calls for better access to family physicians, reduced wait times as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The Canadian Medical Association has made recommendations for improved health care as premiers meet in Winnipeg to discuss the allocation of government health-care funds.
-
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
-
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
At least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, forcing children and teens across the U.S. to travel out of state for care.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby's
The fossilized skeletons of an aerial predator with a six-metre wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.
-
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
-
'Seeing is believing': VR project immerses viewers in climate change on Yukon island
Surrounded by chirping birds, buzzing mosquitoes and waves gently lapping on the shore, viewers travel through time, witnessing a permafrost thaw slump, rising floodwaters and shrubs take over Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island.
Entertainment
-
Walk of Fame 'mega-induction' to include rockers Loverboy, Glass Tiger, Trooper
Glass Tiger, Loverboy and 11 more of the country's most influential rock acts will join Canada's Walk of Fame in a 'mega-induction' ceremony set for September.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio to fund scholarships, climate education at his former elementary school
Leonardo DiCaprio will fund scholarships and a climate education program at the UCLA-based elementary school where he was once himself a scholarship student, the actor and the college said Tuesday.
-
Jay-Z gifts Beyoncé fan $400 champagne at Toronto concert
A Beyoncé fan said rap icon Jay-Z gifted her a bottle of champagne worth more than $400 at a concert in Toronto over the weekend.
Business
-
Regulator lays out proposed changes to passenger rights charter
The Canadian Transportation Agency is laying out proposed changes to the passenger rights charter.
-
Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn
Scams targeting online shoppers -- often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers -- are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales like Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Lifestyle
-
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
-
Ontario woman breaks record for largest toothbrush collection in the world
The only plaque you’ll find around Kelly Hardy is the one she received from Guinness World Records for the largest toothbrush collection on the planet.
-
Meet the team who crossed all 5 Great Lakes by paddleboard
Three men from Michigan are riding a wave of excitement after accomplishing an extremely rare feat — traversing through all five Great Lakes using stand-up paddleboards.
Sports
-
Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Three months after returning from maternity leave, Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 Tuesday.
-
Arrest warrant issued for friend of NBA star Ja Morant over fight at player's home in 2022
An arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said.
-
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night, matching Vladimir Sr.'s 2007 title to become the first father-son duo to accomplish the feat.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.