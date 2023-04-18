Elon Musk says he'll create 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'
Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk is again sounding warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity -- and claiming that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with his own AI creation.
Musk told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a segment aired Monday night that he plans to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT that he is calling "TruthGPT," which will be a "maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe."
The idea, Musk said, is that an AI that wants to understand humanity is less likely to destroy it.
Musk also said he's worried that ChatGPT "is being trained to be politically correct."
In the first of a two-part interview with Carlson, Musk also advocated for the regulation of artificial intelligence, saying he's a "big fan." He called AI "more dangerous" than cars or rockets and said it has the potential to destroy humanity.
Separately, Musk has incorporated a new business called X.AI Corp,, according to a Nevada business filing. The website of the Nevada secretary of state's office says the business was formed on March 9 and lists Musk as its director and his longtime adviser, Jared Birchall, as secretary.
Musk has for many years expressed strong opinions about artificial intelligence and has dismissed other tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, for having what he has described as a "limited" understanding of the field.
Musk was an early investor in OpenAI -- the startup behind ChatGPT -- and co-chaired its board upon its 2015 founding as a nonprofit AI research lab. But Musk only lasted there for a few years, resigning from the board in early 2018 in a move that the San Francisco startup tied to Tesla's work on building automated driving systems. "As Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon," OpenAI said in a February 2018 blog post.
"I came up with the name and the concept," Musk told Carlson, lamenting that OpenAI is now closely allied with Microsoft and is no longer a nonprofit.
Musk elaborated on his departure in 2019, saying it was also related to his need to focus on engineering problems at Tesla and some differences of opinion with OpenAI's leaders. It was "just better to part ways on good terms," he said.
"Tesla was competing for some of same people as OpenAI & I didn't agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do," Musk tweeted, without specifying.
But there have been questions surrounding the quality of Tesla's AI systems. U.S. safety regulators last month announced an investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
The firetruck probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into multiple instances of Teslas using the automaker's Autopilot system crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes. NHTSA has become more aggressive in pursuing safety problems with Teslas in the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations.
In the year after Musk resigned from the board, OpenAI was still far away from working on ChatGPT but publicly unveiled the first generation of its GPT system, on which ChatGPT is founded, and began a major shift to incorporate itself as a for-profit business.
By 2020, Musk was tweeting that "OpenAI should be more open" while noting that he had "no control & only very limited insight" into it.
At times, he has been complementary. In the days after the Nov. 30 release of ChatGPT, Musk tweeted to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that it is "scary good" and complained that news media wasn't widely covering it because "ChatGPT is not a far left cause."
Since then, however, Musk has repeatedly highlighted examples that he says show left-wing bias or censorship. Like other chatbots, ChatGPT has filters that try to prevent it from spewing out toxic or offensive answers.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate falls to 4.3 per cent in March
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent last month, down from 5.2 per cent in February.
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
Ahead of King Charles' coronation, where do Commonwealth realms stand on the monarchy?
While King Charles III's coronation will take place in London on May 6, many countries aside from the United Kingdom will see their new monarch crowned. CTVNews.ca takes a closer look at which countries acknowledge King Charles as their head of state, and how their residents feel about the monarchy.
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
Putin rallies his troops with 2nd Ukraine visit in 2 months
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited command posts of the Kremlin's forces fighting in Ukraine in an apparent effort to rally his troops as the war approaches its 14th month and Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.
2 Canadian cities among the best places to travel in the world in 2023
Two Canadian cities were ranked in Forbes' list of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.
Elon Musk says he'll create 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'
Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk is again sounding warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity -- and claiming that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with his own AI creation.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
Canada
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
-
Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
-
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
-
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
-
First Nations blast Alberta Energy Regulator at hearing; Guibeault promises reform
Chiefs of First Nations affected by releases of wastewater from an oilsands mine excoriated Alberta's regulatory system at a House of Commons committee hearing, calling it a system that serves the industry and not the public.
World
-
Ahead of King Charles' coronation, where do Commonwealth realms stand on the monarchy?
While King Charles III's coronation will take place in London on May 6, many countries aside from the United Kingdom will see their new monarch crowned. CTVNews.ca takes a closer look at which countries acknowledge King Charles as their head of state, and how their residents feel about the monarchy.
-
No charges for officers in Jayland Walker police shooting
An Ohio grand jury declined to indict eight police officers who fired 94 shots in the death of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man who fired at least one round at officers during a car and foot chase last summer, the state's attorney general announced Monday.
-
U.S. reporter held by Russia on spying charges to stay in jail
A Russian judge on Tuesday upheld the detention of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent and press freedom amid the war in Ukraine. He and the U.S. government vehemently deny the allegations.
-
U.S. diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal
Washington's top diplomat said Tuesday that a U.S. Embassy convoy came under fire in Sudan and denounced 'indiscriminate military operations' as the country's armed forces and a powerful rival unleashed heavy weapons in urban areas for a fourth day.
-
Israel president urges unity on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israel's president appealed for national unity as the country marked the beginning of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday after months of mass protests that have roiled the nation.
-
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
Iran's president on Tuesday reiterated threats against Israel while marking the country's annual Army Day, though he stayed away from criticizing Saudi Arabia as Tehran seeks a detente with the kingdom.
Politics
-
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
-
Opposition MPs say sport minister jumped gun in restoring Hockey Canada funding
Hockey Canada's federal funding restoration is under fire from opposition MPs, who believe the decision was premature and lacked conditions to protect victims.
-
NDP, Bloc accuse Poilievre of threatening French, Quebec culture with stance on CBC
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Pierre Poilievre's criticisms of the CBC amount to an attack on Canadian culture by the Conservative leader -- and Quebec and francophone culture, in particular.
Health
-
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
-
BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib poses injury, poisoning risk: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using the BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot because of injury and poisoning risks.
-
Why are teen girls in crisis? It's not just social media
Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.
Sci-Tech
-
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
Interested investors may have to dig deep into their pockets to claim a giant Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton going up for auction on Tuesday -- a first in Europe -- that's been dug up from three sites in the United States and could make the ultimate ornament for a tycoon's abode or other eye-popping display.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
-
Federal Court sides with Facebook in privacy case tied to Cambridge Analytica affair
A judge has dismissed the federal privacy watchdog's bid for a declaration that Facebook broke the law governing the use of personal information in a case flowing from the Cambridge Analytica affair.
Entertainment
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail.
-
Longtime Lennon-Ono insider Elliot Mintz writing memoir
Elliot Mintz, a longtime insider with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, will release a memoir next year that will weave in behind-the-scenes moments with the famous couple.
Business
-
Stock market today: U.S. futures up on U.S. earns, China growth
U.S. markets are poised to open higher Tuesday as more corporate earnings pour in and China reported better-than-expected growth to start the year.
-
Apple Inc bets big on India as it opens first flagship store
Apple Inc. opened its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company's growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub.
-
Statistics Canada to release March inflation numbers this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its March inflation reading this morning.
Lifestyle
-
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
-
Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, bridal industry pioneer, dies at 99
Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, a bridal industry pioneer and Holocaust survivor who decided over a half century ago that brides deserved better than cookie-cutter dresses, has died in Manhattan. She was 99.
-
FIRST PERSON
FIRST PERSON | I moved to the U.S. from Kenya. I never fully realized I was Black until I had a son
Faith Karimi has lived in the U.S. for two decades but still feels a conflict between her race and her nationality.
Sports
-
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs
Expect broadcasters to spin a wheel and guess who overtime heroes might be. Expect the odd referee to get an earful, a fan base (or two) to erupt on Twitter over a missed or controversial call. Here are five things to know about this year's NHL playoffs.
-
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
-
Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination
Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.
Autos
-
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.