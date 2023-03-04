Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on dark side of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's dark side.
The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
Tidally locked to the Earth, the moon doesn't spin on its axis but only orbits the planet, leaving the far side permanently dark, cold and unexplored.
"That has always piqued everybody's imagination: What is on the other side of the moon?" said Gordon Osinski, the principal investigator for the Canadian Lunar Rover Mission.
Osinski's Canadian team, along with international partners, is preparing to send a 30-kilogram rover to the south polar region of the moonin search of preserved frozen water, possibly a few meters below the surface and mixed into the soil.
The discovery of ice could be a stepping-stone to further explorations of the solar system, including missions staffed by humans, said Chris Herd, a scientific investigator on the mission and University of Alberta planetary geologist.
Herd, who has previously worked on the Mars rover mission, said frozen water "can be extracted and used as a resource for the astronauts to survive." He said the ice could also be split into hydrogen and oxygen for fuel, reducing the cost of bringing those supplies from Earth.
"It reduces the costs of sending humans to the moon (and) that's the ultimate goal," he said.
Osinski said there's been renewed interest in moon exploration over the last five years, with more emphasis on sending astronauts back there.
The robot rover would play an integral part in realizing that dream, he added.
Christian Sallaberger, CEO of Canadensys Aerospace Corporation, said commercial expansion of the space industry is also playing a big role in reviving interest in revisiting the moon.
In November, Ottawa picked Canadensys to build the lunar rover and help with the scientific instruments meant to be shipped to the moon.
"The costs of the missions have come down, relatively speaking, to what they were in the past," Sallaberger said. "In the '60s, everything was government funded."
The Ontario space company has been working in partnership with six Canadian universities and several international partners from the United States and the United Kingdom.
Canadensys would be building a robust rover that could handle extreme temperature swings -- shifting from -200 C at night to more than 100 C during the day. It would also be able to tackle high radiation and jagged lunar surfaces while continuing to send data throughout the months it spends on the moon.
Working on solar power, the rover would go to sleep every 14 days and then work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the next cycle.
Scientists will not only be looking for solid water, but would be investigating the composition of the moon's rocky surface, characterizing the radiation environment and taking high-resolution images, Sallaberger said.
"(It's) the preparation for future human missions that this rover would be doing," he said.
While Canada won't be the first country to make a landing on the far side of the moon, it could be the first to explore the south pole of Earth's natural satellite, believed to hold ice water in the permanently shadowed craters.
China became the first country to send its rover, Yutu-2, to the far side of the moon in 2019.
Osinski said there could be other countries launching their rovers to the far side of the moon before Canada's goes.
But he said it's still "incredibly exciting."
"I almost have to keep pinching myself at times," he said. "It's everything I've been working towards for the last couple of decades."
Now, he hopes to see the launch of the rover in three years, mounted on top of a rocket -- most likely to take off from NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
"Then, a few weeks later, it would land on the surface of the moon. I can't think of anything more exciting."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
Unusual weather phenomenon observed during Ontario snowstorm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
Many Canadians happy, but mental health flatlines or worse for some, new data shows
New survey results show that, despite the ending of most pandemic restrictions there have been small improvements to mental health but many Canadians remain very anxious and depressed.
Russia set to mothball damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines: Reuters sources
Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters.
Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on dark side of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's dark side. The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.
Regular sleep could help those who are trying to lose weight: preliminary research
Getting regular, uninterrupted sleep might help those who are trying to lose weight, according to a new study.
Canada
-
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
-
'Thundersnow' hit Toronto as city pummelled by major winter storm, up to 35 cm of snow
Snow fell as thunder and lightning struck Toronto in a major winter snowstorm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday evening.
-
U.N. seeks Canadian help for 'enormous' needs as number of refugees doubles
The United Nations is bracing for a further increase in the number of refugees this year, as last month's earthquake in Turkey and Syria adds to a series of crises that has the world looking to Canada for more help.
-
Killer Bourque's reduced sentence will cause families pain: N.B. attorney general
New Brunswick's attorney general says it is disappointing and regrettable that the parole ineligibility period for a man who murdered three Mounties in Moncton in 2014 has been reduced.
-
Canada opens new application processing centre in Philippines to help boost immigration
Canada announced the opening of a new visa application processing centre within its embassy in the Philippines Friday in an effort to boost immigration.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
World
-
Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms
Pressure mounted Saturday on Ukrainian troops and civilians hunkering down in Bakhmut, as Kyiv's forces tried to help residents flee the beleaguered eastern city amid what Western analysts say may be preparations for a Ukrainian withdrawal.
-
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
-
Holy oil for King Charles' coronation consecrated in Jerusalem
The sacred oil which will be used to anoint King Charles at his coronation in May has been consecrated in Jerusalem, reflecting the British monarch's links to the Holy Land, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
-
Utah man who killed his family was investigated by child agency
Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal.
-
Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer
A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show.
-
Indonesia fuel depot fire kills 18, over dozen missing
Indonesian rescuers and firefighters on Saturday searched for more than a dozen missing under the rubble of charred houses and buildings, after a large fire spread from a fuel storage depot in the capital and killed at least 18 people.
Politics
-
Officials split on when to report interference allegations to public, Rosenberg says
The man who wrote a report that recommends a lower threshold for notifying Canadians about foreign interference in elections says there's no consensus about what that threshold should be.
-
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
-
B.C. company clarifies, retracts statements about selling cocaine
A company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has walked back statements issued last month after receiving Health Canada approval to produce and sell cocaine under limited circumstances.
Health
-
Many Canadians happy, but mental health flatlines or worse for some, new data shows
New survey results show that, despite the ending of most pandemic restrictions there have been small improvements to mental health but many Canadians remain very anxious and depressed.
-
Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'
Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island.
-
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on dark side of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's dark side. The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
-
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant -- somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Entertainment
-
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.
-
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
-
Nan Goldin is going to the Oscars, and she wants to win
Nan Goldin, one of the most groundbreaking still photographers of the past 50 years, hopes to win an Academy Award at this year's Oscars.
Business
-
Russia set to mothball damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines: Reuters sources
Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters.
-
Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive on CTVNews.ca to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, and fruits and vegetables.
-
World Bank: Quake caused damage worth US$5.1 billion in Syria
The World Bank said Friday that Syria sustained an estimated US$5.1 billion in damages in last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern parts of the war-torn country.
Lifestyle
-
Betting on social media as a news destination for the young
If young people are spending so much time on social media, it stands to reason that's a good place to reach them with news. Operators of the News Movement are betting their business on that hunch.
-
Ontario girl, 9, sets three Guinness World Records in hula hooping
Mamathi Vinoth would spend hours practising hula hooping after school every day to perfect her technique.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
Sports
-
Canadian women's soccer team says more work needed to achieve labour peace
The Canadian women's soccer team says despite the recently announced interim funding agreement with Canada Soccer, there is still 'a lot of work to be done' to achieve labour peace.
-
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
-
Rangers, Bruins among winners at close of NHL trade deadline
The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins loaded up for a potential Stanley Cup run, making bold moves to add talented players in the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline.
Autos
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.
-
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban
The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.