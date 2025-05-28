ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Why Apple doesn’t make iPhones in America – and probably won’t

By CNN

Published

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus smartphones at an Apple store in New York on May 23, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.