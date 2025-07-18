ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

U.K. ‘princes in the tower’ murder probe clears Richard III

By AFP

Published

The coffin containing the remains of King Richard III is carried by gun carriage as it processes through Leicester City centre ahead of internment at Leicester Cathedral in Leicester, England, Sunday, March 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.