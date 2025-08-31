Sci-Tech

The success of AI music creators sparks debate on future of music industry

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by Hallwood shows British AI music creator Oliver McCann, on Aug. 7, 2025, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Hallwood via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.