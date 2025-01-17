ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

SpaceX executes ‘chopsticks’ booster catch but Starship spacecraft explosion temporarily diverts flights

By CNN

Published

Orange and white streaks are seen lighting up the sky in Turks and Caicos after the SpaceX Starship failed and broke up in the atmosphere. These videos are taken on the same pathway as the Starship was traveling on Thursday and where flights have been diverting in an apparent attempt to avoid debris. (Brian Henry via CNN Newsource)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.