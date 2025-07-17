Sci-Tech

South Korea’s top court upholds acquittal of Samsung’s Lee over contentious 2015 merger

By The Associated Press

Published

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.