ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Scientists in Barbados overturn hundreds of rocks to rediscover world’s smallest-known snake

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by Re:wild shows the Barbados threadsnake next to a ruler, in the Scotland District of St. Andrew, Barbados, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Connor Blades/Re:wild via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.