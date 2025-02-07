ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Newly discovered asteroid now has a slightly higher risk of hitting Earth

By CNN

Published

An artist's impression shows a generic asteroid. Detecting the threat of near-Earth objects such as asteroids that could cause harm to our planet is a primary focus of NASA and other space organizations. (ESA/FILE via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.