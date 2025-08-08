ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

NASA Crew-10 astronauts depart space station after five-month mission

By Reuters

Updated

Published

This image provided by NASA shows, from left, NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 members JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov posing for a portrait inside the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft that carried them to the International Space Station and will return them back to Earth. (NASA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.