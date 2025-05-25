ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Living under the sea: How close are we to permanent underwater habitats?

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

An underwater research project is aiming to build the world’s first permanent settlement beneath the ocean’s surface. (Credit: DEEP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.