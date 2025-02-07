ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Fossil of oldest known modern bird discovered in Antarctica

By CNN

Published

An artist's reconstruction shows what Vegavis iaai may have looked like. (Winton 2025 via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.